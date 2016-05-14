Dr. Hassan Ramadan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramadan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Ramadan, MD
Dr. Hassan Ramadan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Morgantown Ear Nose & Throat1065 SUNCREST TOWN CENTRE DR, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-3959
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825
- 4 9200 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825
Dr. Ramadan and his Resident Adam were the right people for the job when my 13month old daughter needed her Adenoids removed, causing a 90%+ blockage in her nasal passage. Then again recently, now that my daughter is almost 4 years old, to remove her tonsils and the portion of her adenoids that grew back. Both Dr. Ramadan and his staff as well as the OR staff and especially the nurses in both Post Op. recovery phases were very kind and patient with our family as we went through a trying day.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ramadan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramadan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramadan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramadan has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramadan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramadan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramadan.
