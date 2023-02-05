See All General Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Hassan Reda, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hassan Reda, MD

Dr. Hassan Reda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Reda works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reda's Office Locations

    Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic
    740 Rose St Rm L300, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-6494
    Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic
    740 S Limestone 3 Fl Rm L300, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-6494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Port Placements or Replacements
Mitral Valve Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Port Placements or Replacements
Mitral Valve Disease

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr Reda is the beat Heart doctor in Lexington KY. He did my 4 way bypass. He and his staff. I love them all.
    Donnie Goode — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Hassan Reda, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1205854114
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex Med Br
    Internship
    • SUNY at Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • Amer U Beirut
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan Reda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reda accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reda works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Reda’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

