Overview of Dr. Hassan Salloum, MD

Dr. Hassan Salloum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Damascus University|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Salloum works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.