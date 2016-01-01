Dr. Hassan Sayegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Sayegh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hassan Sayegh, MD
Dr. Hassan Sayegh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Sayegh works at
Dr. Sayegh's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-1611
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sayegh?
About Dr. Hassan Sayegh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1194732297
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University School Of Med
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayegh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayegh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayegh works at
Dr. Sayegh has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayegh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayegh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.