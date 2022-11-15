Dr. Hassan Shukri-Mahmod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukri-Mahmod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Shukri-Mahmod, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassan Shukri-Mahmod, MD
Dr. Hassan Shukri-Mahmod, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Shukri-Mahmod works at
Dr. Shukri-Mahmod's Office Locations
Cny Neurological Consulting Pllc5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste A116, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I both see Dr. Shukri. I see him primarily for Parkinson's. My wife sees him for strokes. He is an intelligent, caring doctor. Patients may not like everything he tells them but he is just trying to be honest. I see some of the negative comments about him and I can't believe they are talking about the same doctor. Last December my wife started having seizures caused by another stroke. It was after hours. I was in the hospital at the time and my wife was home. I called and got his answering service. He immediately called my wife. This was not the only time he talked to her after hours. He really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Hassan Shukri-Mahmod, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366519597
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukri-Mahmod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukri-Mahmod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukri-Mahmod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukri-Mahmod works at
Dr. Shukri-Mahmod has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukri-Mahmod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukri-Mahmod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukri-Mahmod.
