Dr. Hassan Tabandeh, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Hassan Tabandeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hassan Tabandeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Azad University School of Medicine, Tehran-Iran and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Tabandeh works at
Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group LLC1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 354, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 717-7780
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I've been a patient for nearly 10 years and couldn't be happier with what Dr. Tabandeh has done for me.
- New York Medical College
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Azad University School of Medicine, Tehran-Iran
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Tabandeh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabandeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabandeh works at
Dr. Tabandeh has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabandeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabandeh speaks Arabic and Persian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabandeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabandeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabandeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabandeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.