Dr. Hassan Vakil, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Media, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hassan Vakil, MD

Dr. Hassan Vakil, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Vakil works at VAKIL HASSAN MD OFFICE in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Vakil's Office Locations

    Vakil Hassan MD Office
    1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3411, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 565-4338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Breast Lump
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Breast Lump

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2017
    I had to have emergency surgery, He called me when leaving my regular doctor heading down stairs for a CT Scan. I had a strangulated umbilical hernia and said he would see me that night. Sure enough he was there. Due to the fever said we will go at 8 am and we did. Dr Vakil is the BEST surgeon and I recommend him 1000%, and he cares for you and you might even run into him on the street. Again fantastic surgeon.
    Paul in Media, PA — Feb 15, 2017
    About Dr. Hassan Vakil, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Persian
    • 1154391738
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan Vakil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vakil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vakil works at VAKIL HASSAN MD OFFICE in Media, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vakil’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.