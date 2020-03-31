Dr. Hassan Zakaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Zakaria, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassan Zakaria, MD
Dr. Hassan Zakaria, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Chester, VA. They completed their residency with Duke University|Duke University|Duke University|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School
Dr. Zakaria works at
Dr. Zakaria's Office Locations
Interventional Pain & Spine Specialists12230 Branders Creek Dr, Chester, VA 23831 Directions (804) 456-1269
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr Zakaria has helped me more than any Physican. His injections always help. I have had many other injections with other Drs. that never helped.
About Dr. Hassan Zakaria, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1417114224
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
