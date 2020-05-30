Dr. Hassanain Jassim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jassim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassanain Jassim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hassanain Jassim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center.
Prevea Clinic - St Mary's1715 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (949) 852-3400
Greendale Health Center6220 W Loomis Rd, Greendale, WI 53129 Directions (920) 725-2070
Midwest Bariatric Solutions100 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 400, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 725-4527
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Caring and skilled doctor.
About Dr. Hassanain Jassim, MD
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery, Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Jassim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jassim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jassim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jassim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jassim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.