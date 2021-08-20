Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD
Overview of Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD
Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hamood's Office Locations
Pacific Renal Associates2785 Pacific Ave Ste A, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-4447
Hear Well Center3801 Katella Ave Ste 324, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 431-6626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It's was a wonderful experience. Just like going to a great restaurant. Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD an ear, nose, and throat doctor, has good bedside matter. He has a very good personality and is interested in resolving medical issues. Dr. Hamood asks the right questions. Then gives you the right diagnosis and treatment. Why is Dr. Hamood a good doctor? He has 73 years of practice. He is now my family doctor for ear, nose, and throat. Thank you, Dr. Hamood for diagnosing and treating my ear pain. I feel 150% better. Also, a caveat! The nurses that run the office are wonderful and helpful ladies. Sincerely, BillyBow Aguirre IMDB: imdb.me/billybowstarmaker
About Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1669575056
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth Va Hospital
- St Mary Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hamood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hamood has seen patients for Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamood. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.