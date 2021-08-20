See All Otolaryngologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
1.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD

Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hamood works at Pacific Renal Associates in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Renal Associates
    2785 Pacific Ave Ste A, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 424-4447
  2. 2
    Hear Well Center
    3801 Katella Ave Ste 324, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 431-6626

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Treatment frequency



Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Labyrinthitis
TMJ
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Disorders
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Leukoplakia
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Sleep Apnea
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 20, 2021
    It's was a wonderful experience. Just like going to a great restaurant. Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD an ear, nose, and throat doctor, has good bedside matter. He has a very good personality and is interested in resolving medical issues. Dr. Hamood asks the right questions. Then gives you the right diagnosis and treatment. Why is Dr. Hamood a good doctor? He has 73 years of practice. He is now my family doctor for ear, nose, and throat. Thank you, Dr. Hamood for diagnosing and treating my ear pain. I feel 150% better. Also, a caveat! The nurses that run the office are wonderful and helpful ladies. Sincerely, BillyBow Aguirre IMDB: imdb.me/billybowstarmaker
    BillyBow Aguirre — Aug 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD
    About Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669575056
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wadsworth Va Hospital
    Internship
    • St Mary Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassney Hamood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hamood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamood has seen patients for Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamood. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

