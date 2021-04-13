Overview of Dr. Hatem Asad, MD

Dr. Hatem Asad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital and T.J. Samson Community Hospital.



Dr. Asad works at PULMONARY ASSOCIATES LLC in Warner Robins, GA with other offices in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.