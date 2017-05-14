Overview

Dr. Hatem Halabi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They completed their residency with Medical College Virginia Hospitals



Dr. Halabi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.