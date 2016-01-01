Overview of Dr. Hatem Hossino, MD

Dr. Hatem Hossino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AL-AZHAR UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Hossino works at Hatem M Hossino MD Inc in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Port Placements or Replacements and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.