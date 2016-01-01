Overview

Dr. Hatem Shoukeir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Shoukeir works at New Hampshire Gastroenterology in Bedford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.