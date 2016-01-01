Dr. Hatem Shoukeir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoukeir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hatem Shoukeir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hatem Shoukeir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Nh Gastroenterology9 Washington Pl Ste 204, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 625-5744
- Catholic Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235187204
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shoukeir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoukeir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoukeir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoukeir has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoukeir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shoukeir speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoukeir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoukeir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoukeir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoukeir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.