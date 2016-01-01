Overview of Dr. Hatem Soliman, MD

Dr. Hatem Soliman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Soliman works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.