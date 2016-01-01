Dr. Hatem Soliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hatem Soliman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus10920 Mckinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 566-0317
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 692-4205
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275635971
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soliman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Soliman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.