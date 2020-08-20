Overview of Dr. Hatim Gemil, MD

Dr. Hatim Gemil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gemil works at Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.