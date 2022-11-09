Dr. Hauw Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hauw Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Hauw Han, MD
Dr. Hauw Han, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Middleton235 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 755-8115
Middletown Office200 Medical Center Dr Ste 250, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 423-7338
Mercy Health Springdale Family Medicine6770 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Ste 200, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From my first visit to my breast reduction Dr Han was so profession and he listened to the end result I was hoping for. My reduction turned out perfectt and I am so happy I chose him to be my surgeon. Beautiful job Dr. Han! Thank you for listening and a job well done! I’ll be recommending you to all of my friends. I’m thrilled.
About Dr. Hauw Han, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Hosp St Raphael/Yale New Haven Hosp
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
