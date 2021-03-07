Overview of Dr. Havishakrishna Sarma, DO

Dr. Havishakrishna Sarma, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portage, IN. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sarma works at New Beginnings Suboxone Treatment LLC Corp in Portage, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN, East Chicago, IN and Gary, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.