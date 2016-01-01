Overview of Dr. Haviva Veler, MD

Dr. Haviva Veler, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Veler works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.