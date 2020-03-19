Dr. Hawa Edriss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edriss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hawa Edriss, MD
Overview of Dr. Hawa Edriss, MD
Dr. Hawa Edriss, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C405, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lubbock3601 4th St Stop 9410, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Doctor Edriss is very kind, polite,knowledgeable and professional. She makes me feel comfortable and answers any questions I have in a non-rushed sociable manner.
About Dr. Hawa Edriss, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1841546793
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Edriss has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edriss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
