Overview of Dr. Hawa Edriss, MD

Dr. Hawa Edriss, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Edriss works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.