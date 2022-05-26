Dr. Hayama Brill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayama Brill, MD
Overview of Dr. Hayama Brill, MD
Dr. Hayama Brill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.

Dr. Brill's Office Locations
Steadfast Specifics Inc1725 E 12th St Ste 301, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (212) 744-0392
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am SO grateful for Dr. Brill. She gave me my life back. There aren't any reviews that talk about the fact that Dr. Brill is an extremely skilled surgeon who is specialized in the removal of Endometriosis. I want to make sure that anyone looking for a doctor for this condition hopefully finds my review knows that they can trust Dr. Brill to help. She never once questioned my pain and other difficulties associated with the condition and was able to help get me proper surgical treatment to help resolve. Not to mention how thorough she was to help find the endo in places that many surgeons may miss. She gave me my life back after 10+ doctors didn't believe me, made me cry, and signed off my pain. I hope that others find Dr. Brill to help with this condition. My quality of life now is even better than I dreamed it could be.
About Dr. Hayama Brill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
- 1831397082
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brill speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.