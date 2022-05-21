Dr. Hayat Jawadi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jawadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayat Jawadi, DO
Overview of Dr. Hayat Jawadi, DO
Dr. Hayat Jawadi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University - Nevada, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Jawadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jawadi's Office Locations
-
1
WHASN East1934 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 369-5758
-
2
Hayat Jawadi DO PLLC3041 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 834-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Prominence Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jawadi?
First visit and was highly impressed. Efficient, kind staff. Minimal wait. Dr. Jawadi took time to make sure all my questions were answered.
About Dr. Hayat Jawadi, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1821300716
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Touro University - Nevada, College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jawadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jawadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jawadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jawadi works at
Dr. Jawadi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jawadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jawadi speaks Arabic and French.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jawadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jawadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.