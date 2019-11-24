Overview of Dr. Haydar Frangoul, MD

Dr. Haydar Frangoul, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from American University of Beirut School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Frangoul works at TriStar Medical Group Children's Specialists - West Clinch Ave in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.