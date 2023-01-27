Dr. Haydee Docasar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Docasar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haydee Docasar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haydee Docasar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dr. Docasar works at
Locations
Hayadee Docasar6785 W Russell Rd Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 550-4870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I hav been following her since 2005 and finally when she got her own office . I am still with her . Very easy to to talk to and ask all about your concerns . Very personable
About Dr. Haydee Docasar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
