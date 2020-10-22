Dr. Hayden Franks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayden Franks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hayden Franks, MD is a Dermatologist in Texarkana, TX. They completed their residency with University Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Locations
Dermatology Associates, LLP2011 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-2777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Franks Dermatology4220 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 320, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 246-1042
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great! I have gone to this office for a little over a year. Every time I go, staff is effective in how they execute their job so I can get all questions answered, any necessary prescriptions, and get out the door in a timely fashion. I always know that the staff here won't leave me sitting in the waiting room or exam room for very long before I am taken care of. Dr Franks is very to the point and never leaves a question or concern unaddressed. It is rare that you can find a doctor who both speedy and thorough.
About Dr. Hayden Franks, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1063419307
Education & Certifications
- University Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Franks has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.