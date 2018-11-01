Overview

Dr. Hayden Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center- Elmwood.



Dr. Lewis works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Valparaiso, FL with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Saginaw, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.