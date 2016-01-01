Dr. Hayden Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayden Kirby, MD
Overview
Dr. Hayden Kirby, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-1613
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hayden Kirby, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
