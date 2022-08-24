Dr. Hayder Al-Azzawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Azzawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayder Al-Azzawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hayder Al-Azzawi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
TFPS 3375 Burns Rd- Patel3375 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 835-3396
-
2
West Palm Beach Office1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 4900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 835-3396
-
3
Tenet Florida Physician Services5258 Linton Blvd Ste 106, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 835-3396
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wanda,his receptionist,very helpful.Expedited our appt
About Dr. Hayder Al-Azzawi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Azzawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Azzawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Azzawi has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Azzawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Azzawi speaks Arabic.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Azzawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Azzawi.
