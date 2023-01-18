See All Plastic Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Hayley Brown, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (76)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hayley Brown, MD

Dr. Hayley Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.

Dr. Brown works at Desert Hills Plastic Surgery Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Hills Plastic Surgery Center
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 406, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 623-5516

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Brown and Alethea are by far the best I've encountered. From the consultation to surgery to after care she is absolutely fabulous. I had a tummy tuck and breast lift done and my results are better than expected. I am athletic with 3 kids that gave me loose skin and she tighened everything back up to pre pregnancy. I knew Dr. Brown was the one for me after the consultation. She is very honest, passionate and she actually listens to what you want. I trusted her right away and she did not let me down. My healing has been great with no issues. The scars are perfectly done. Im so happy I went with Dr. Brown and will definitely see her again if needed.
    Dr. Hayley Brown, MD
    About Dr. Hayley Brown, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003882176
    Education & Certifications

    • University New Mexico Hospital|University Of New Mexico Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    • University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
    • Phoenix Integrated General Surgery Program
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    • Plastic Surgery
