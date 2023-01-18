Dr. Hayley Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayley Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Desert Hills Plastic Surgery Center10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 406, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 623-5516
- CareConnect
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Florida Blue
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Prominence Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
- WellCare
Dr. Brown and Alethea are by far the best I've encountered. From the consultation to surgery to after care she is absolutely fabulous. I had a tummy tuck and breast lift done and my results are better than expected. I am athletic with 3 kids that gave me loose skin and she tighened everything back up to pre pregnancy. I knew Dr. Brown was the one for me after the consultation. She is very honest, passionate and she actually listens to what you want. I trusted her right away and she did not let me down. My healing has been great with no issues. The scars are perfectly done. Im so happy I went with Dr. Brown and will definitely see her again if needed.
About Dr. Hayley Brown, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003882176
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico Hospital|University Of New Mexico Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- Phoenix Integrated General Surgery Program
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
