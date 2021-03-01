Dr. Hayley Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayley Silver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I am a 71 year old female, had never been to a urologist before and I was very nervous. Dr. Silver and her wonderful nurse Allison spent a great deal of time during the 3 appointments I had talking with me and putting me at ease. The care I received was excellent, the facilities were top notch and absolutely every staff member from reception, to technicians, nurses etc were so very nice. I have been a patient at Northwestern for 40 years and all the doctors I've met are wonderful and very caring and Dr. Silver is one of them. I would recommend Northwestern's Urology department and Dr. Silver to anyone.
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.