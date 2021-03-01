See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Hayley Silver, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hayley Silver, MD

Dr. Hayley Silver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Silver works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2021
    I am a 71 year old female, had never been to a urologist before and I was very nervous. Dr. Silver and her wonderful nurse Allison spent a great deal of time during the 3 appointments I had talking with me and putting me at ease. The care I received was excellent, the facilities were top notch and absolutely every staff member from reception, to technicians, nurses etc were so very nice. I have been a patient at Northwestern for 40 years and all the doctors I've met are wonderful and very caring and Dr. Silver is one of them. I would recommend Northwestern's Urology department and Dr. Silver to anyone.
    Mary Foster — Mar 01, 2021
    About Dr. Hayley Silver, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1932510948
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

