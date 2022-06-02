Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wurzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD
Overview of Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD
Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wurzel's Office Locations
- 1 12360 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 966-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our two kids see Dr. Wurzel. She always takes the time to answer our questions and orders testing and referrals as necessary. Definitely would recommend her and Blue Fish Pediatrics to other parents.
About Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053456350
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
