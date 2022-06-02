See All Pediatricians in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD

Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wurzel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    12360 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 (314) 966-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Our two kids see Dr. Wurzel. She always takes the time to answer our questions and orders testing and referrals as necessary. Definitely would recommend her and Blue Fish Pediatrics to other parents.
    MM — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD

    Pediatrics
    24 years of experience
    English
    NPI: 1053456350
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Washington University
    Medical Education

    Dr. Hayley Wurzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wurzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wurzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wurzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wurzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wurzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wurzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wurzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

