Dr. McMeekin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayne McMeekin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hayne McMeekin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
- 1 1700 1st Baxter Xing Ste 203, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 548-4669
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. McMeekin is intelligent, thorough, and diagnosed me appropriately. He put me on medications that helped me without any side effects.
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
