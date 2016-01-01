Dr. Hayng Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayng Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hayng Yang, MD
Dr. Hayng Yang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Rosecrance Inc801 N Walnut St, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 373-2430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hayng Yang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1215952684
Education & Certifications
- CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Korean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.