Overview of Dr. Hayng Yang, MD

Dr. Hayng Yang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Yang works at Rosecrance Inc in Champaign, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.