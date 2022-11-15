Dr. Hays Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hays Arnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hays Arnold, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio12850 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio306 W Sunset Rd Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 614-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Arnold for the past three years. I have always received first rate, personalized care. Dr. Arnold practices in a way I wished most doctors could emulate. Thank you Dr. Arnold.
About Dr. Hays Arnold, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
