Dr. Haysam Akkad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haysam Akkad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and Shenandoah Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Heart Center4239 Farnam St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2320
- 2 4350 Dewey Ave Fl 7, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 552-3790
-
3
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital300 Pershing Ave, Shenandoah, IA 51601 Directions (712) 246-1230
-
4
MD West One PC1 Jack Foster Dr, Shenandoah, IA 51601 Directions (712) 246-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Shenandoah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Dr. Akkad because I was having heart pains after having Covid. I felt that he was thorough and quite experienced. I didn’t feel rushed, he and his PA listened to my concerns and answered all my questions. They both were kind and upbeat. I would recommend his doctor for sure.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1013997741
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
