Dr. Haysam Dawod, DDS
Overview
Dr. Haysam Dawod, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Locations
Dawod Dental Center4514 S STAPLES ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 232-5805
Pediatrix Dental6120 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 248-5682
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's absolutely THE BEST IN S. TEXAS! Has a heart of gold and gentle hands. The staff is like a part of your family. Never a long wait! 5????? 's PLUS MANY MORE!
About Dr. Haysam Dawod, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1972717445
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawod has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawod accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawod speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawod.
