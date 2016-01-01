See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Haytham Al-Azzeh, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Haytham Al-Azzeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Al-Azzeh works at Interventional Cardiovascular Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular and Interventional Consultants
    11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 484-0900
  2. 2
    Advanced Cardiovasular Consultants
    11920 Astoria Blvd Medical Plz # 220, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 616-2344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Haytham Al-Azzeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437170438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Providence Hosp Southfield-Univ Mich
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grace Hosp-Wayne St U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kuwait University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

