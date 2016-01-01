Overview

Dr. Haytham Al-Azzeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Al-Azzeh works at Interventional Cardiovascular Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.