Dr. Haytham Kawji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haytham Kawji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haytham Kawji, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Casper, WY. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Wyoming Medical Center.
Dr. Kawji works at
Locations
-
1
Sage Medical Group LLC419 S Washington St Ste 201, Casper, WY 82601 Directions (307) 577-2592
-
2
St. Francis Cypress Rural Health Clinic5266 Commerce St Bldg A, Saint Francisville, LA 70775 Directions (225) 635-3269
-
3
Rao R. Narra M.d. & Associates Apmc2647 S Saint Elizabeth Blvd, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 647-8511
-
4
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Wyoming Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kawji?
Dr. Kawji is very through in his explanations and instructions. I felt at ease discussing with him my condition. He completes required testing and isn't one of those doctors that just offers a pill for a solution. I would recommend him in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Haytham Kawji, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1679611974
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- St. Barnabas Hospital New York
- Aleppo Univ Hosps
- University of Aleppo
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kawji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawji works at
Dr. Kawji has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kawji speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.