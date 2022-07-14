Overview

Dr. Hazar Michael, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Michael works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Lactose Intolerance and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.