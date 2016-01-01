Dr. Hazel Bluestein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluestein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazel Bluestein, MD
Dr. Hazel Bluestein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Premier Immediate Medical Care450 Cresson Blvd Ste 110, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 728-6100
PA Union Medical Center625 Clark Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (610) 768-7168
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Hazel Bluestein, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1720034887
- Temple University Med School
- Montgomery Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Family Practice
Dr. Bluestein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bluestein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bluestein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluestein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluestein.
