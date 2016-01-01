Overview

Dr. Hazel Bluestein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Bluestein works at Premier Immediate Medical Care in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.