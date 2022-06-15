Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD
Overview of Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD
Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burien, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Lupena's Office Locations
Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 404, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She has done an exceptional job of keeping ahead of my Bronchiectasis. Because of her professionalism and her sensitive caring she has helped me to improve my health immensely. I have complete trust that she is genuinly wanting to help me get better. Patty S.
About Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
