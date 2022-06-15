See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Burien, WA
Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Burien, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD

Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burien, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Lupena works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lupena's Office Locations

    Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien
    16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 404, Burien, WA 98166

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Asthma Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    She has done an exceptional job of keeping ahead of my Bronchiectasis. Because of her professionalism and her sensitive caring she has helped me to improve my health immensely. I have complete trust that she is genuinly wanting to help me get better. Patty S.
    About Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • Female
    • 1598795346
    Education & Certifications

    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lupena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lupena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lupena works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lupena’s profile.

    Dr. Lupena has seen patients for Asthma, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

