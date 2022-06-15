Overview of Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD

Dr. Hazel Lupena, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burien, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Lupena works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.