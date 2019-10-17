See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Hazel Vernon, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hazel Vernon, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Vernon works at Commonwealth Dermatology in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Dermatology
    Commonwealth Dermatology
7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 282-0831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Lichen Planus
Dermatitis
Acne
Lichen Planus

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2019
    Dr. Vernon was very patient and clear doing the exam. This was my first visit. She clearly cares. I was impressed that she was concern if the insurance would cover the medication that she was prescribing. She also gave me a written summary of the visit.
    Brenda from Glen Allen — Oct 17, 2019
    About Dr. Hazel Vernon, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • English
    • 1316907371
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Rochester
    • Duke University
    • University of Florida
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Baylor University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hazel Vernon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vernon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vernon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vernon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vernon works at Commonwealth Dermatology in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Vernon’s profile.

    Dr. Vernon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vernon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

