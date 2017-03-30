See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Ashland, KY
Dr. Hazel Yang, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Hazel Yang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashland, KY. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Dr. Yang works at Kings Daughters Medical Spec in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Endocrinology
    1200 Central Ave Ste 3, Ashland, KY 41101 (606) 325-1894

  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
  • Southern Ohio Medical Center

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 30, 2017
    My Daughter and I both go to her and I feel Dr. Yang is very knowledgeable in her field. When I leave her office I feel confident that she has addressed any issues, and answered all my questions. If I have questions or issues after returning home I can call and those things will be resolved. I have received excellent care from her and her staff.
    Lucasville, OH — Mar 30, 2017
    About Dr. Hazel Yang, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Burmese
    • 1831196807
    • Coney Island Hospital
    • Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon
    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yang works at Kings Daughters Medical Spec in Ashland, KY. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

    Dr. Yang has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

