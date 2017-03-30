Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazel Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hazel Yang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashland, KY. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
-
1
Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Endocrinology1200 Central Ave Ste 3, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 325-1894
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
My Daughter and I both go to her and I feel Dr. Yang is very knowledgeable in her field. When I leave her office I feel confident that she has addressed any issues, and answered all my questions. If I have questions or issues after returning home I can call and those things will be resolved. I have received excellent care from her and her staff.
About Dr. Hazel Yang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Burmese
- 1831196807
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Burmese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.