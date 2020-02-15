Overview of Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD

Dr. Hazem Afifi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Afifi works at Las Vegas Cardiovascular Surgery Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.