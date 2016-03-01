Overview of Dr. Hazem Ali, MD

Dr. Hazem Ali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ali works at Neurology Pain Care PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.