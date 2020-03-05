Overview of Dr. Hazem Eissa, MD

Dr. Hazem Eissa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University In Cairo and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Eissa works at Napoleon Pediatrics in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.