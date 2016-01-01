Dr. Hazem El-Arousy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Arousy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem El-Arousy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hazem El-Arousy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ames, IA. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Mary Greeley Medical Center1111 Duff Ave, Ames, IA 50010 Directions (515) 239-2011
Boone County Hospital1015 Union St, Boone, IA 50036 Directions (515) 432-3140
Palmetto Health-USC Vascular Surgery3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 330, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-7100
Cass County Memorial Hospital1501 E 10th St, Atlantic, IA 50022 Directions (712) 243-7588MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza II1215 Pleasant St Ste 618, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9090
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1689831257
- Cleveland Clinic
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Cairo University
- Vascular Surgery
