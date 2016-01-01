Overview of Dr. Hazem El-Arousy, MD

Dr. Hazem El-Arousy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ames, IA. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. El-Arousy works at McFarland Clinic in Ames, IA with other offices in Boone, IA, Columbia, SC, Atlantic, IA, Des Moines, IA and West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.