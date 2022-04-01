Overview

Dr. Hazem Kanaan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Kanaan works at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.