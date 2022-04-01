Dr. Hazem Kanaan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem Kanaan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5650
All Women Medical Clinic PA800 E Dove Ave Ste H, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Have been going to Dr.Kanaan for the past 7 years he delivered 2 of my children, he is very gentle, knowledgeable and takes his time to know his patients and any concerns that may arise he is highly recommended to anyone looking for an OBGYN in the Valley!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588807275
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, Wyandotte, Michigan
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Kanaan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanaan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kanaan works at
Dr. Kanaan has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanaan speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanaan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.