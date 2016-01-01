Overview

Dr. Hazem Malas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Malas works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Toledo, OH with other offices in Wauseon, OH, Sylvania, OH and Napoleon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.