Overview of Dr. Hazem Samy, MD

Dr. Hazem Samy, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Samy works at Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.