Dr. Hazem Samy, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
3.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hazem Samy, MD

Dr. Hazem Samy, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Samy works at Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office
    4414 Sw College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 622-5183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 09, 2018
    Excellent. I would recommend Dr. Samy to anyone wanting a competent doctor.
    Silver in FL — Dec 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hazem Samy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376518399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med, Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hazem Samy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samy works at Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Samy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Samy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

